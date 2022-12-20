KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

