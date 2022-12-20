Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $63.33

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

