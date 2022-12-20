Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Textron stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

