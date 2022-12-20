Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after buying an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

