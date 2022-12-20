Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

