Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Rockley Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Stock Down 24.2 %

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,061.94% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Stories

