Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $45.53

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

