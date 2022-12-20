Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $3,025,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,545 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

