New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 602,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $9,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

NGD stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $668.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.39.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

