Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $104.00 Average PT from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($96.81) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Arkema Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $152.18.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

