Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 1,282.08

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,274.58 ($15.48).

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.02) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,170 ($14.21) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($320,116.62). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 511 ($6.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £511.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.96. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,548 ($30.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

