Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $22.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

