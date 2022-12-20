Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 583,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 248.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 230,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 1,350.69%. On average, analysts predict that Athersys will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

