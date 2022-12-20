Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $63.71

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Lovesac stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Lovesac has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $69.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.43.
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
