Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $63.71

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after buying an additional 413,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 748.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 261,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Lovesac has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $69.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

