PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

