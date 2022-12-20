Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 986.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.67 ($11.99).

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 780 ($9.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.88) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.76) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HL stock opened at GBX 850.80 ($10.34) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,399.50 ($17.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,856.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 829.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 840.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £73,917 ($89,792.27).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

