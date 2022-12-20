Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $92.00

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

