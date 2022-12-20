Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $290.94

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $290.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

