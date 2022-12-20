Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,791,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

