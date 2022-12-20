Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $403.44

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $344.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.98. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.