Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $638.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.