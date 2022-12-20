Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $5.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $2.78 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

