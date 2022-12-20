AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £111.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £111.50 ($135.45).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.85) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.43) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($133.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £118 ($143.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON AZN opened at £110.76 ($134.55) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,214 ($99.78) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($140.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £106.65 and its 200 day moving average is £105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,579.05.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

