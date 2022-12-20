Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $152.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $167.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 105.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

