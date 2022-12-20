Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Price Target at GBX 818.33

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.94).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 825 ($10.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.72) to GBX 750 ($9.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.72) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

FRES stock opened at GBX 869 ($10.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 811.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.34. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,323.85. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 934.85 ($11.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

