Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $228.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

BCS stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Barclays by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

