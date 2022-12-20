Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target at $54.77

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.77.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 732.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

WFC stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

