Financial Review: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 2,069.00 -$14.67 million ($1.39) -2.14 Valneva $411.85 million 2.16 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Miromatrix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

15.5% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -91,903.22% -65.37% -56.10% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Miromatrix Medical and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Valneva 1 2 1 0 2.00

Miromatrix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.55%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than Valneva.

Summary

Valneva beats Miromatrix Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

