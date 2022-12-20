Head-To-Head Contrast: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Summer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.76 million 17.15 -$18.87 million ($0.39) -1.38 Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.16 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Summer Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -111.45, suggesting that its stock price is 11,245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -983.51% -31.10% -29.30% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Summer Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers distributed offshore power and communications for remote surface and subsea applications in markets, such as defense and security, offshore oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind. Further, the company provides Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Additionally, it offers offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

