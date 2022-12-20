Comparing Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -38.57% -19.68% -4.58% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

21.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.05 -$4.36 million ($0.23) -3.00 Klépierre $1.04 billion 6.21 $644.43 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Klépierre 2 1 4 0 2.29

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%. Klépierre has a consensus price target of $23.94, indicating a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Klépierre.

Summary

Klépierre beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

About Klépierre

(Get Rating)

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.