HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 3,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,896,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of HMBL opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

