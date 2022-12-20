Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Decreases By 8.9%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

