LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

About LogicMark

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 88.42%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

