Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Baozun by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Stock Performance

About Baozun

Shares of BZUN opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.67. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Recommended Stories

