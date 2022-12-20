Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Decreases By 8.8%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.40.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

