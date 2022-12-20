First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

