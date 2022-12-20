BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BayCom to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

BayCom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $244.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BayCom by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 531,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 323,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

