Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Drops By 8.8%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth $26,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth $147,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at $1,186,000.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of Cepton stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Cepton has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

