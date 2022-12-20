BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of BUI stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.38.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
