Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.28. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.