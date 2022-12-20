Financial Contrast: Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) vs. Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyliion and Phoenix Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 2 3 1 0 1.83 Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyliion presently has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Hyliion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyliion is more favorable than Phoenix Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.6% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Hyliion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hyliion and Phoenix Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion -12,683.48% -30.26% -28.92% Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyliion and Phoenix Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion $200,000.00 2,291.35 -$96.05 million ($0.88) -2.90 Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phoenix Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyliion.

Summary

Hyliion beats Phoenix Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

About Phoenix Motor

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations. The company also markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets; and operates a sales and leasing dealership in the United States. In addition, it sells various L2 and DC fast-charging solutions to its fleet customers at the point of sale for fleet vehicles. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.