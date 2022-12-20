Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $50.10

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.