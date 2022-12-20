Head to Head Contrast: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for O2Micro International and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

O2Micro International currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.46%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.67%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

72.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares O2Micro International and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 3.48% 2.99% 2.56% Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.27 $12.11 million $0.10 44.00 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.28 $200.00 million $6.17 10.33

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats O2Micro International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

