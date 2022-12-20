Head-To-Head Review: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) vs. Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Silgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Silgan alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Silgan has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.99%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Dividends

Silgan pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Silgan pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silgan has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan 6.27% 26.81% 5.66% Ardagh Metal Packaging 5.13% 59.64% 4.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan $5.68 billion 1.00 $359.08 million $3.60 14.30 Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.06 billion 0.67 -$210.00 million $0.39 11.51

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for use in food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive; and marine chemical products. This segment also provides plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.