Comparing DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion 4.09 -$468.00 million ($2.42) -21.26 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

80.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -14.51% -14.94% -10.63% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 9 10 1 2.60 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $97.72, indicating a potential upside of 89.97%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

DoorDash beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

