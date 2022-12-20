The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $91.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $78.26 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

