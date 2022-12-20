Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $576.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

