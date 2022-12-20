Regis (NYSE:RGS) vs. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Head to Head Review

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Regis has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regis and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 273.79%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Regis.

This table compares Regis and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -28.15% -140.64% -1.35% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regis and XWELL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $275.97 million 0.17 -$85.86 million ($1.62) -0.63 XWELL $73.73 million 0.51 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.36

XWELL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XWELL beats Regis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers mobile applications; and operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, First Choice Haircutters, and Magicuts concepts names. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 5,576 salons, such as 5,395 franchised salons, 105 company-owned salons, and 76 non-controlling ownership salons. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

