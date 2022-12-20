Critical Contrast: Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dexus and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.22 $2.61 billion $3.06 10.08

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Dexus.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dexus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 5 1 1 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dexus and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Dexus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dexus and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dexus N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser 21.62% 22.91% 13.97%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Dexus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk adjusted returns for investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

