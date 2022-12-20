Comparing InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -3.92% -6.79% -4.10% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InnovAge and Reunion Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 3 0 0 1.75 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $5.98, indicating a potential downside of 11.41%. Reunion Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 685.94%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than InnovAge.

InnovAge has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Reunion Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $698.64 million 1.31 -$6.52 million ($0.20) -33.75 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 3.15 -$43.63 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Neuroscience.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

